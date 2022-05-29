Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELLO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 1,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 47.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

