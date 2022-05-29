Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $323.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $196.68 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

