Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,737 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $34,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LLY opened at $323.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $196.68 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
