Elementeum Hits Market Capitalization of $12,802.74 (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $12,802.74 and $112.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 581.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,918.93 or 0.33761786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

Buying and Selling Elementeum

