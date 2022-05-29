Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$16.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

