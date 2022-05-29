Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in May

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.
Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$16.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.
About Electric Power Development (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Power Development (EPWDF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.