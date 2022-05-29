easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $520.50.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. easyJet has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.96.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.