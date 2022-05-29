Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $529.59

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.59 ($6.66) and traded as low as GBX 519.80 ($6.54). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 552.50 ($6.95), with a volume of 43,398 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 529.48. The company has a market capitalization of £144.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.