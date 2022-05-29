Dynamic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $572,810.79 and approximately $28.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,843.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.78 or 0.06132366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00215858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00613152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00583025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00077352 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004378 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

