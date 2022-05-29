DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DXC. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.93.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DXC Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

