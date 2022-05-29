DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

