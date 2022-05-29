Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dover were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $134.55. 661,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,937. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.61.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

