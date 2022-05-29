Dora Factory (DORA) Price Hits $2.90 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00009845 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,436.80 or 1.00004712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,425 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

