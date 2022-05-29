Donut Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Donut has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $149,227.33 and $290.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,591.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,554.60 or 0.25952888 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00503018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

