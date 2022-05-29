Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.92.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average is $221.50.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

