Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.67 billion and approximately $487.05 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00215629 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006436 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.