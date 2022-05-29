DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 320,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
