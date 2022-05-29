DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 320,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $11,421,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 336,106 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.