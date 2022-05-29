dKargo Market Capitalization Hits $57.33 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $57.33 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dKargo Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

