disBalancer (DDOS) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $96,013.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.45 or 0.10819096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00506297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008661 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,126,769 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

