Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $90,874.17 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.51 or 0.06156287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00216903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00616721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00602176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00078506 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004414 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,947,566 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

