DIGG (DIGG) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $21,707.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $8,035.40 or 0.27520214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.71 or 0.10804479 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00504389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008617 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.