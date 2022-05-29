DIGG (DIGG) Price Down 13.5% This Week

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $21,707.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8,035.40 or 0.27520214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.71 or 0.10804479 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00504389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008617 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

