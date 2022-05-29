DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Raised to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castellan Group boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.6% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

