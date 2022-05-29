DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DiamondHead stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 237,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. DiamondHead has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 227.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 660,571 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth $5,112,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 466,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 455,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

