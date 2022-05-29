Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €76.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.20 ($83.19).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €37.48 ($39.87) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.73. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a one year high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

