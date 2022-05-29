Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Short Interest Update

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,350,000 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the April 30th total of 25,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 26.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 86.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 119.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

