DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.