Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in May

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.8 days.

Shares of DENKF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. Denka has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.80.

About Denka (Get Rating)

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

