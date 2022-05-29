DeltaChain 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00228636 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003110 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.78 or 0.01875088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00322805 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

