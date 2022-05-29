Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 151,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

