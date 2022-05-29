Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Deere & Company worth $320,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 488.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $360.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.78 and its 200-day moving average is $376.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.