Deeper Network Market Cap Hits $49.86 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $49.86 million and $1.31 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.25 or 0.08259289 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.