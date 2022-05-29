Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Takes $166.95 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,819,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,947,000. Verra Mobility comprises about 11.2% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 6.93% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 626,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Verra Mobility Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.