Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Bilander Acquisition comprises about 0.3% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWCBU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

TWCBU remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.55.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

