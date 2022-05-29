Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 974,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,000. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,361,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ REVHU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.22.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.