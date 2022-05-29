Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 6.7% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.41% of Danaher worth $954,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $14.78 on Friday, hitting $266.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,678. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

