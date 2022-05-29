DAK Capital Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$14,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,637,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,709,222.

DAK Capital Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,850.00.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

