Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 57.6% in May

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.07. 21,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,022. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo (Get Rating)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.