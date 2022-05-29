Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 57.6% in May

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.07. 21,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,022. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.
