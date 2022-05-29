DA Davidson Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $125.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of DY opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $658,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $228,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

