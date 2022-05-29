DA Davidson Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,920.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $25.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $38.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $110.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $121.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,095.33.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,055.39 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,041.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,979.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.