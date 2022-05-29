CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.16.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.83.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.