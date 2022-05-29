CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $11.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 86% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00088158 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00257389 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,786,255 coins and its circulating supply is 160,786,255 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

