CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.45.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355,820. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.