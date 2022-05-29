Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 149,248 TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.03% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,629,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

TGVC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

