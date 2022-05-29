Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 143,858 Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 143,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000.
NASDAQ BRKHU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.
Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.
