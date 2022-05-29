Css LLC Il Purchases 63,055 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Css LLC Il grew its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,055 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.51% of EJF Acquisition worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EJFA stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.