Css LLC Il Invests $1.90 Million in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.76% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOCC opened at $9.62 on Friday. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

