Css LLC Il Increases Stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.54% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.86 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

