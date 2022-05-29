Css LLC Il Boosts Holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACTD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $5,856,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 14.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 320.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

