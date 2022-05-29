Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 204,840 Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRECU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Shares of CRECU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

