CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAW. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

LAW stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company's revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

